CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials in their Wednesday update said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by the largest week-over-week amount since the pandemic began.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, the county now has 687 confirmed cases of the coronavirus — up 72 from the week before, which itself had been the previous record weekly increase at 50 new cases.
The number of active cases of the disease also grew dramatically, and now stands at 110 — up by 23 cases from the previous week.
In addition, county officials confirmed the 33rd fatality among local residents: a man in his 80s. State officials had posted the additional death in their weekend update on the state’s website. The death rate among county residents contracting the disease is 4.8 percent — higher than the state rate of 4.2 percent.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said confirmed cases across the state totaled 167,545 with 7,257 deaths.
The state saw more than 2,400 new, confirmed cases from Tuesday to Wednesday as the “curve” of new cases continues tracking sharply higher. The state reported 18 deaths Wednesday.
Locally, officials said 544 people have recovered from the virus. No area residents are hospitalized at this time.
MDHHS said 28,628 people in the county have been tested diagnostically or through serology.
Among county residents, the age group with the most cases is those between 50 and 59 with 118. Ages groups of 30 to 39 and 60 to 69 each have 93 confirmed cases while those 20 to 29 account for 95 infections.
The Owosso ZIP Code area remained the center of the infection with 233 cases. The Durand area had 175 while Laingsburg has 51.
Women continue to account for the majority of cases with 395. Men have reported 292 cases. However, 19 men have died and only 14 women.
The disease, which initially took hold in long-term care facilities which, in April, accounted for nearly all local cases, now is most often seen in the general public. Long-term care facilities account for just 12.7 percent of infections while the public (600) has 87.3 percent.
Reflecting both state and national trends, Shiawassee County cases have increased six straight weeks and have gone up by more than 30 in seven of nine weeks.
