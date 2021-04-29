CORUNNA — For the first time in a month, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County increased by fewer than 300 and the rise in active cases also slowed.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday, there now have been 5,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county — up 227 from the previous week. Since cases climbed by 205 the week of March 31, infections surged by 335, 318 and 311 each of the past three weeks.
Active cases this week climbed to 1,257 — up 50 from the previous week — while two people died. The number of active cases has not been below 1,000 since April 7’s count of 749 and has increased each of the past seven weeks, according to county data.
Memorial Healthcare this week said it has 21 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including three in the ICU.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said the state has seen 833,891 cases and 17,467 deaths. There were 4,371 new cases and 38 deaths reported Wednesday.
MDHHS reported 13 additional Shiawassee County cases and three additional deaths over what the SCHD reported.
MDHHS said the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the state has averaged 11.7 percent over the past week. Three percent or less is generally considered necessary to control a disease.
While the rate of positive tests remains high, it has been trending downward after reaching 17.91 percent April 6.
In Shiawassee County, positive tests were 9.78 percent Tuesday, the first time the rate has fallen below 10 percent since March 21 (9.8 percent). The rate had reached a high of 28.65 percent on April 4.
MDHHS reported it has distributed 2.2 million doses of vaccine in the state and that federal authorities have sent an additional 2.2 million doses.
MDHHS said about 2.9 million people have been fully vaccinated (35.9 percent) with 3.91 million receiving at least one dose (48.8 percent).
In Shiawassee County, 24.,79 people (44.1 percent) have received at least one shot and 17,870 or 32 percent are fully vaccinated.
MDHHS said the number of women in the county obtaining full vaccinations is nearly 10 percentage points higher than for men (36.1 to 27.8 percent). In addition, more than 60 percent of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated with more than 70 percent now obtaining at least one shot.
Among residents 50 to 64, 50 percent have obtained at least one shot while those 40 to 49 now total 35 percent with at least one shot.
