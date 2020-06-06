OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Board of Trustees announced this week two longtime members have retired and a pair of new trustees have been named to the governing body.
New members welcomed to the board during its April 27 meeting are Dr. Rany Aburashed and Michael Ash. The annual meeting was the final session for trustees Jim Civille and Jacqueline Hurd.
“I would like to thank Jim and Jackie for their many years of service to Memorial Healthcare’s Board of Trustees,” Memorial President/CEO Brian Long said. “Your leadership and guidance throughout the past years is sincerely appreciated. Your tireless efforts and commitment to Memorial Healthcare is in keeping with the highest traditions of governance leadership here at Memorial Healthcare.”
The new members have long ties to the hospital and community.
Aburashed currently serves as chief of neurology and director of Multiple Sclerosis for Memorial Healthcare’s Institute for Neuroscience. He speaks internationally about multiple sclerosis and has helped build the Institute’s team to include 11 neurologists in general and highly sub-specialized areas of practice.
Aburashed oversees 16 active trials for new agents and researches Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) biomarkers in multiple sclerosis.
Ash is a retired lieutenant from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, with which he served for 32 years. He currently works as the school liaison for Owosso Public Schools and the Owosso Police Department, a position he has held for seven years.
Ash is a trustee on the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts and the Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors.
“I know I speak for the entire board when I say we are excited to have both of these very exceptional leaders join our ranks to help further support and guide our organization,” Long said.
In addition to the changes, the board re-elected officers, including Chairman Gregory Bontrager, Vice Chairman Tony Young, Treasurer Wilfred “Bill” Farrell and Secretary Jerry Walden.
The remaining board members include Barbara BakerOmerod, Dr. Ronald Bishop, Thomas Campbell, Dale Espich, Shana Espinoza, John Hagel, Dr. Michael Kramer, Brian Long, Donna McAvoy, Dr. Anthony Patsy, and Dr. Michael Schmidt.
Memorial Healthcare is governed by a volunteer board, which maintains fiduciary responsibility for corporate assets and policies. Memorial Healthcare’s Board provides representation selected from the community, Foundation and medical staff.
Memorial Healthcare is a 161-bed nonprofit facility located in Shiawassee County.
According to its 2018 IRS filings, the hospital had revenue of $186,800,000 and made a “profit” of about $10 million. The facility claimed assets valued at $139 million in 2018.
