CLINTON COUNTY — Clinton County voters approved a 10-year millage proposal Tuesday that will generate approximately $2.5-million per year to finance the day-to-day operations of the county’s 911 center.
The 0.85-mill proposal — approved decisively by a 12,297 to 6,090 vote — comes as the county grapples with an aging public safety radio system that has reached its end of life and will no longer be supported by the manufacturer after December 2021, according to Clinton County Central Dispatch Director Christine Collom.
The millage proposal will be coupled with a decrease in the county’s voter approved monthly surcharge for 911 operations — from $2.75 per device capable of dialing 911 in the county to $1.50 per device — with funds from the millage supporting the day-to-day operations of the 911 center and revenue from the surcharge covering the $8 million cost of upgrading existing radio infrastructure to join the Michigan Public Safety Communication System (MPSCS).
Shifting to the MPSCS system will provide seamless communication amongst the county’s first responders and will also improve interoperability with bordering counties, all of which currently have — or are in the process of transitioning to — MPSCS, according to Collum.
Area departments that will enjoy the system upgrades include the Elsie Area Fire Department, Elsie Police Department, Laingsburg Fire Department, Ovid-Middlebury Fire Department and Ovid Police Department.
A Facebook post by the Elsie Area Fire Department this morning outlined the benefits of the approved millage.
“This community amazes us all the time…We asked for help, you guys listened!,” the post read. “This helps Clinton County 911 for sure, but it helps Elsie Fire even more. With us having coverage area in three different counties, we use three different radio systems. With this passing, we can go to a single radio system, talk to everyone we work with with one radio, so if we call for help from Ashley Fire, Chesaning, Marion Twp., Owosso Twp., we will be able to talk to them.”
Clinton County Central Dispatch is currently funded by a voter approved monthly surcharge of $2.75 per device capable of dialing 911, though revenue from the monthly surcharge has decreased annually by 2 percent in recent years due to the loss of landlines, according to Collom.
Under the current surcharge, a household with three devices pays approximately $99 per year. With the approved millage and subsequent surcharge decrease, the average household in the county (with a taxable value of $85,000) with three devices will pay approximately $126 per year combined, reflecting a $27 per year increase, according to Collom.
The monthly surcharge decrease will take effect in July. The new millage amount will be levied in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.