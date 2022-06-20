Another heatwave is expected to hit mid-Michigan this week, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures to reach above 90 degrees at least three times.
Today’s high is forecasted to be 87 degrees. Tuesday (95), Wednesday (91) and Saturday (91) are expected to break the 90-degree barrier, with Friday (89) also approaching the mark.
Several public cooling centers are available around the Shiawassee area for residents looking to catch a reprieve from the heat:
- Salvation Army of Owosso, 302 E. Exchange St., Owosso. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Phone: (989) 725-7485
- Shiawassee District Library, Owosso branch, 502 W. Main St., Owosso. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Phone: (989) 725-5134
- Shiawassee District Library, Durand branch, 700 N. Saginaw St., Durand. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Phone: (989) 288-3743.
- Durand Senior Center, 8618 E. Lansing Road, Durand. Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m Friday. Phone: (989) 288-4122.
- Owosso Senior Center, 300 N. Washington St., Owosso. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: (989) 723-8875.
- Morrice Senior Center, Location: 101 W. Mason St., Morrice. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Phone: (517) 625-4270.
Additionally, the seven Community District Library branches are also available as cooling centers:
- CDL Bancroft, 3719 Grand River Road, Bancroft. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Phone: (989) 634-5689.
- CDL Byron, 312 W. Maple St., Byron (inside Byron High School). Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Phone: (810) 266-4620.
- CDL Corunna, 210 E. Corunna Ave., Corunna. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Phone: (989) 743-4800.
- CDL Lennon, 11904 E. Lennon Road, Lennon. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Phone: (810) 621-3202.
- CDL Morrice, 300 Main St., Morrice. Hours: 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Phone: (517) 625-7911.
- CDL New Lothrop, 9471 Genesee St., New Lothrop. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Phone: (810) 638-7575.
- CDL Perry, 135 S. Main St., Perry. Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Phone: (517) 625-3166.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends drinking more fluids and limiting outdoor activities to when it is coolest to prevent complications from extreme heat.
