OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Community Wellness, Nutrition and Diabetes Center is presenting a free pre-diabetes class from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 3.
Learn how to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes through behavior changes. Memorial Healthcare registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator Marla Price will be the presenter.
The class meets at the Memorial Healthcare Community Wellness, Nutrition and Diabetes Center, 317 S. Elm St., Suite 202. Pre-registration is required by calling (989) 729-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.