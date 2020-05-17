CORUNNA — The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County increased by three Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 227.
No new deaths were reported by health department officials Saturday. The county’s death currently stands at 19. All but one local person who died has been older than 60.
Statewide, 50,504 people have been confirmed to have the infection — an increase of 425 cases from Friday — and 4,880 have died.
Clinton County has 131 cases and 10 deaths. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department does not provide breakdowns of cases by municipality, but reports at least some infections in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships.
In Saginaw County, there are 880 cases and 94 deaths. The village of Chesaning has 19 cases as of Friday, and Maple Grove Township has nine confirmed cases. Chapin, Brady, Chesaning townships each have fewer than five.
In Shiawassee County, the health department said 157 women and 70 men have been infected with the coronavirus, ranging in age from 6 to 99. However, more men in the county have succumbed to the respiratory illness, by an 11-8 margin.
So far, 3,222 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county, with 2,838 results coming back negative. Of those infected, 86 have recovered.
Officials continue to report the majority of local cases in the Durand area with 94, though Owosso is close behind with 74 confirmed cases.
Long-term care and assisted living residents account for 135 of the county’s cases. Additional cases at area facilities were reported among staff, although they are counted among general public numbers.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, facility cases break down with 60 at Durand Senior Care and Rehab (at least 13 staff also were ill), 17 at Pleasant View (with at least 12 additional staff infected), six at The Meadows and four at The Lodges of Durand.
Both Pleasant View and Durand Senior Care announced this week they have seen no new infections since the initial outbreaks led to facility-wide testing.
As of Friday, there are 1,449,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and at least 87,432 deaths. New York, New Jersey, California, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maryland are among the hardest-hit states.
A possible second outbreak has also been reported on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier that is currently docked in Guam.
