CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Thursday announced it will no longer provide weekly COVID-19 updates and will move to biweekly reports because few cases are being confirmed.
“Shiawassee County has seen a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported over the last several weeks,” the SCHD said in a press release. “SCHD’s next report will be published July 21. County residents interested in local and state data can view the state coronavirus dashboard (michigan.gov/coronavirus) for updates on confirmed and probable cases, this dashboard is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Friday reported 672 new confirmed cases for the Wednesday-Friday period, as well as 26 deaths.
Overall, the state now has seen 896,067 confirmed cases of the virus and 19,801 deaths. MDHHS said Friday that Shiawassee County has seen 5,745 cases and 107 deaths.
According to the CDC data tracker, 62.2 percent of Michigan residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday. The CDC says only 40.9 percent of Shiawassee County’s population is fully vaccinated and just 42.9 percent have received one dose.
Among those 18 and older, the totals increase to 52.6 percent with one dose and 49.6 percent fully vaccinated. Among those 65 and older, the figures are 76.7 percent and 73.5 percent.
