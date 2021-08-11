CALEDONIA TWP. — Residents at The Meadows assisted living facility celebrated a new quarter-mile walk path, outdoor pavilion and a patio with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
Voula Erfourth, Memorial Foundation Board of Directors president, said the project was made possible by a grant from the board. Memorial Healthcare funded the entire project, which includes benches, flower beds and patio furniture.
“The vision of Memorial Healthcare Foundation is to be an inspiration for strength and innovation in health care excellence,” Erfourth told the approximately 40 people in attendance. “Inclusive in health care excellence is taking good care of our residents and friends here at The Meadows.”
She added that her own grandmother had spent time in a facility very similar to The Meadows, and some of her favorite memories were spent walking with her.
“When this request came forward, it really was a very easy decision for us,” Erfourth said. “Some of which are long discussions, some of which are not unanimous decisions, but this one was quick, easy, unanimous.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for residents to have a dedicated space to walk and exercise became apparent, and prevented many residents’ family and friends from visiting. An open-air outdoor space was needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and keep residents safe.
The Meadows now has the 1/4-mile walk path, which loops around the facility, as well as a pavilion and patio with furniture for residents to use. There are also plans to install “stations” along the walk path, with exercise and other options, and a “path points” system is being considered.
The Meadows executive director Carol Wirgau thanked her staff and Memorial Healthcare.
“It was everyone on the team,” Wirgau said. “The whole inspiration for this project, out of every bad thing comes something good. During last year during COVID, we walked our residents around the parking lot because they were quarantined. We walked with them and watched the same birds nest on the sidewalk, day after day, and it hatched eggs, little killdeer. So we wanted something better for them. Out of that want, there was a need. And out of that need, there was a gift.”
