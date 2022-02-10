The Shiawassee County Health Department reported five new deaths due to COVID-19 in its weekly report Wednesday.
There have now been 198 recorded COVID-19 deaths in the county. The SCHD reported 196 new confirmed cases of the virus.
Health department officials said the county’s testing positivity rate dropped from 31.36% to 25.22%, though it is still considered a “high” risk level. Anything over 3% indicates community spread.
“Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible and continue practicing mitigation strategies like staying home when sick, getting tested, and wearing masks in public places to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the health department said.
As of Wednesday, the state of Michigan had confirmed 2,026,646 cases and 30,747 deaths. Another 290,225 cases and 2,539 deaths are listed as “probable.”
HOSPITALS
According to state data, Memorial Healthcare in Owosso has nine COVID-19 patients, with two in intensive care. The hospital is at 63% capacity.
In Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, 144 of the 202 ICU beds were occupied. Of the 1,789 hospital beds in the region, 1,244 are occupied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.