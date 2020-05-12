CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Monday said two women have died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to the respiratory virus to 18.
Overall, 212 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Shiawassee County — up eight from the day before and the largest one-day jump in five days.
Seventy-four people have been deemed “recovered;” that number has not changed in nearly a week. Officials said they have tested 2,959 people in the county. Seven people are currently hospitalized, down from a high of 12 last week.
Statewide, total cases edged upward to 47,552 (414 new cases) with 4,584 deaths — 33 since the day before.
According to the health department, the latest fatalities include a woman in her 80s and another in her 60s. No further information was provided.
Women account for 147 of the county’s confirmed cases and men just 65. However, despite Monday’s two deaths involving women, men continue to account for the majority of local fatalities (10-8).
Except for a 33-year-old man, the rest of the county’s deaths have involved people older than 50.
Overall, 154 of the county’s confirmed cases are among people older than 50.
Shiawassee County’s long-term care and assisted living facilities continue to bear the brunt of the illness with 118 cases involving residents. Additional unspecified cases involved care facility employees.
Two of the hardest-hit care facilities — Pleasant View and Durand Senior Care and Rehab — this week made positive announcements.
Pleasant View said in a press release over the weekend it had not had any new cases since testing of all staff and residents April 24 and 25. The facility had reported nearly 30 cases among staff and residents.
Durand Senior Care announced Monday it had discharged 20 residents from its COVID floor and they were recovering. The facility had reported more than 70 residents and staff infected at one point.
Cases also have been reported at The Meadows and The Lodges of Durand.
Elsewhere in the area, Clinton County reported 128 cases and 10 deaths, mostly in the DeWitt area.
Cases do exist in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but the Mid-Michigan District Health Department does not break the cases down by numbers, rather a “per 10,000” rate.
In Saginaw County, cases in Oakley, and Chapin, Brady, Chesaning and Maple Grove townships continued to be between 1 and 5 each. However, the village of Chesaning reported six cases, the Saginaw County Health Department said. The county has 812 cases overall.
