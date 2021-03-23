CORUNNA — State and local health officials Monday said the “U.K. variant” of COVID-19 has been identified in a Shiawassee County resident infected with the virus.
“A new variant in Shiawassee County is concerning since it can be related to higher transmission rates,” the Shiawassee County Health Department said in a press release. “The SCHD encourages residents to continue strong mitigation strategies such as mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and getting a vaccine as soon as it is available to you.”
Officials did not say whether they believe the person contracted the variant locally or visited elsewhere.
The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 or U.K. variant is believed to have emerged in the United Kingdom and has since been detected in many countries and states. Compared to the original variant, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, the SCHD said.
Officials said that because of the high transmission rate of the U.K. variant, vaccination is more important than ever.
“People should get vaccinated as soon as it is offered to them. At this time, the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the variant,” officials said.
Memorial Healthcare and the SCHD said that this week they have received a combined 1,900 doses of vaccine. The health department obtained enough from the state for 900 first doses and 800 second doses. Memorial obtained an additional 200 from the state to allow first-dose use.
The health department allocated 920 doses to community groups offering vaccines, including 500 to the hospital.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that as of Monday it has distributed 4.3 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state and 3.59 million have been administered already.
MDHHS said 28.5 percent of state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Shiawassee County, 28.1 percent have at least one dose.
In Shiawassee County, the state has supplied 16,200 doses — 11,700 from Moderna — and 15,685 people have received at least one shot in this county. An additional 7,000 have received vaccines elsewhere, MDHHS said.
Overall, 7,722 people in the county are fully vaccinated.
“After a slow rollout, we are starting to see more vaccine doses come to Shiawassee County,” SCHD Health Director Larry Johnson said. “Right now, we are able administer or reallocate all of the doses that we receive within seven days. Pharmacies are starting to receive direct shipments, which is also helping with the supply chain.”
Officials say coronavirus cases that had been falling steadily, now are increasing.
MDHHS said there have been 629,615 cases in Michigan and 15,903 deaths. Shiawassee County has had 3,844 cases and 83 deaths as of Monday.
In Michigan, daily new cases bottomed out at 607 on Feb. 14. On March 16, cases totaled 2,274.
“After weeks of declining case numbers we’ve seen a recent uptick,” Johnson said. “Many of the cases have been associated with school sports. We are watching case numbers very closely as the more contagious U.K. variant has been identified in Shiawassee County.”
Monday, anyone age 50 and older and those 16 and older with certain medical disabilities/conditions became eligible for a vaccine. On April 5, eligibility opesn to everyone 16 and older.
Vaccination options
n HomeJoy, a Corunna home-care firm, is taking registrations for homebound individual interested in the vaccine at (989) 666-3887.
n The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available. Anyone 18 and older may use the form.
n People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s waiting list to determine who receives shots. Second-dose clinics are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The facility is currently contacting people on the SCHD waiting list for a first-dose clinic scheduled for Friday.
n To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
n The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
n VGs is offering some appoinments. Visit shopvgs.com/covid19vaccine for more information.
n The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
n The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
n Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
n The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
n Have another local option, let us know. Email news at argus-press.com.
