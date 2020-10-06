CORUNNA — Health director Larry Johnson said Monday that Shiawassee County is “holding its own” regarding COVID-19 and he hopes to maintain that as confusion reigns about state executive orders and what that means locally.
Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was relying upon an unconstitutional 1945 law to issue orders setting requirements for how the state handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the weekend, Attorney General Dana Nessel said she would no longer use criminal proceedings to enforce orders. Monday, the governor filed motions with the Supreme Court seeking guidance on when its ruling will take final effect, and asking for a delay until Oct. 30 to allow the state to formulate plans going forward.
“It’s a tough situation all the way around,” Johnson said. “We want a safe reopening. We’re hoping for more clarity. I’d like to see collaboration between the governor and the legislature.”
State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, in a written statement published Monday, said local officials should make more decisions and not the state.
Also Monday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a series of orders that essentially duplicate Whitmer’s orders, including requirements to wear masks, maintain social distance, limiting gatherings and limit venue capacity to 25 percent.
According to an MDHHS press release, “Under MCL 333.2253, if the MDHHS director determines that control of an epidemic is necessary to protect the public health, the director by emergency order may prohibit the gathering of people for any purpose and may establish procedures to be followed during the epidemic to insure continuation of essential public health services and enforcement of health laws.”
The release goes on to note violations are punishable by a misdemeanor and violators could face six months in jail and a fine of $200. The violation also could be a civil infraction with a fine of up to $1,000.
Johnson said how the county proceeds will depend on state officials’ actions.
“Our health department is in a holding pattern,” he said Monday prior to MDHHS’s action. “We’re waiting for the state to provide further guidance. The state health department needs to provide clarity.”
As of Monday, the Michigan Department of Health reported the state has 127,516 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,801 deaths. Shiawassee County has 511 confirmed cases and 31 deaths, with an additional 35 probable cases and one added death.
“I know some local health departments, some counties are issuing orders. We’re not doing that,” Johnson said. “We are waiting. But we continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control on masks, social distancing and limits on groups. Nothing has changed.”
Johnson said people should continue to wear masks in public spaces, stay 6 feet away from others, and limit crowd exposure. He said there is information on the CDC website about the guidelines.
Additionally, Johnson said his department continues to work with Memorial Healthcare on testing capacity and other issues.
Other groups his staff is in contact with include businesses, schools, municipalities and law enforcement.
“We developed a tool kit (for businesses) on safe reopening. We don’t want to open things up wide and have it flare up again. It depends on positivity rate, new cases, hospital capacity (and other criteria),” Johnson explained.
He pointed out restaurants are a complicated issue because staff should wear masks, but there is not a lot of law enforcement resources to get full compliance.
“We get a lot of complaints and we’re trying to get compliance,” he said.
Schools are another key group he is working with. Johnson noted all schools have created and approved reopening plans. Those plans must be reviewed monthly and revised by each district school board.
“Schools are still open. That’s a good thing,” he said. “There have been cases (but no major outbreaks).”
Johnson said he provides information on cases, testing and other data to school districts every two weeks so they have it ahead of board meetings.
Several area school districts have already issued statements saying they intend to continue with their current learning plans until there is an opportunity to fully review the court ruling and other health orders.
