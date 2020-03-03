Still has skin in the game

OWOSSO — Dr. Patrick Wegman and his wife moved to Owosso in 1984 after Memorial Healthcare made an offer he couldn’t refuse, to be Shiawassee County’s first dermatologist.
Thirty-five years later, Wegman is still practicing dermatology in the same office, located inside the Mitchell Medical Specialty Building wing of the hospital, and still loving his work and his adopted city.
“Owosso has a pleasant environment; I feel safe and comfy here,” Wegman, 66, said. “The people here are like my family. They look out for you. They care.”
He is still working a demanding 40 to 50 hours per week — down from the 80 weekly hours he maintained until a few years ago — catching cases of melanoma and other skin ailments, and in many cases saving patients’ lives.
Armed with extensive training, including an internal medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, a photographic memory and an eagle eye, Wegman has diagnosed and treated everything from acne to leprosy over the decades.
There appears to be no end in sight.
“I’m going to keep doing what I’m currently doing, until I drop over in the office,” Wegman said.
From the beginning, his staff was headed up by his wife, Debra Wegman, a registered nurse. When she passed away in 2008, after a long battle with breast cancer, the couple’s only child, Patrick Wegman II, took over as practice manager.
The younger Wegman, 32, who holds master’s degrees in science and business administration, literally grew up in his parents’ medical office.
“I’ve been involved in the practice, in some form or other, since my birth in 1987,” Wegman II said. “I think what continues to drive my father is his innate ability and desire to care for other people. As recently as two or three years ago, he did house calls. He still goes the extra mile for his patients.”
Wegman’s office celebrated the anniversary all last week, including with a staff potluck, and a spread of cookies and baked goods from Nom Nom Bakery in Owosso. Patients got to check out a digital display of photographs of office events taken over the years, and had a chance to leave a note on a bulletin board thanking Wegman for his care.
“Patients, vendors and passersby expressed their enormous gratitude for what he’s done for them,” Wegman II said. “All this stuff surprised him.”
Dr. Wegman grew up in Aurora, Illinois, a hard-scrabble suburb of Chicago featuring murders and break-ins, and was the first person in his immediate family to attend college. His cousin, a doctor who kept a skull and skeletonized hand in his office, fascinated and inspired him to consider medicine.
Majoring in chemistry at Aurora College (now Aurora University), where he earned a Golden Leaf Award for academic excellence, Wegman started medical school at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1975, graduating magna cum laude and as the salutatorian of his class in 1978.
Next up was a residency at the Mayo Clinic, followed by a residency in dermatology at the University of Minnesota.
At first, Wegman said, he had the impression that dermatology was “just acne and warts,” but he soon learned the specialty involved treating over 3,000 skin conditions, some life-threatening.
“I didn’t know they did all that,” Wegman recalls thinking. “I just fell in love with it.”
Memorial recruited him to establish a practice in Owosso and the Wegmans, wishing to live in a smaller community, accepted.
“The hospital has been wonderful from the beginning,” Wegman said. “I’d looked all around the Midwest, but Memorial offered me the opportunity to practice by myself and a place that could get me established.”
The best part of practicing dermatology, he said, has been taking care of skin cancers. To give his patients top-notch care, he works with the melanoma clinic at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, which has done since 1987.
In 2017 alone, Wegman treated 27 cases of melanoma.
“I’ve gone out of my way to recognize it and detect it early,” he said.
“He catches everything,” Wegman II said. “He examines every patient from head to toe. He gives them a high level of patient care.”
Inevitably, however, some patients don’t make it.
“I hate people dying,” Dr. Wegman said bluntly. “I hate telling them they have something lethal, but we’ve had a series of miracles. I’ve really loved that.”
His son keeps the office running smoothly, handling complicated billing and coding systems and patient scheduling, and managing a staff of eight.
“Patrick does a superb job here,” Dr. Wegman said. “I couldn’t do it without him.”
Wegman is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine, Michigan Dermatologic Society, Michigan State Medical Society and Shiawassee Physicians Organization. He is on the active medical staff at Memorial.
For the entire three and a half decades he has practiced medicine, Wegman has supported many community organizations, including the Memorial Healthcare Foundation, the Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts, Shiawassee Arts Council, Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Shiawassee Historical Society, and school/sports programs.
In 2018, Wegman and his son established an endowment fund through the Shiawassee Community Foundation in memory of Debra Wegman that is designed to support local programs and individuals through grants and scholarships. Dr. Wegman also volunteers at Memorial’s cancer center with periodic skin cancer screening events for under- and uninsured people.
“Dr. Wegman is monumentally grateful for his staff, who all share in his enthusiasm for medicine and the care of patients,” Wegman II said. “He is also honored to have the support of his many medical colleagues and is thankful for their help over the entire span of his career in Owosso.”
Dr. Wegman’s office is located in Suite H of the Mitchell Medical Specialty Building at 802 W. King St. For more information, call the office at (989) 723-8281.
