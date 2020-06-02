CORUNNA — In its first COVID-19 update since Friday, Shiawassee County officials reported just one new, confirmed case of the respiratory virus.
Comfirmed cases climbed to 242 while fatalities remained 26. Officials now say 184 people are considered recovered in Shiawassee County.
Officials say 2,832 people have been tested, just fewer than 100 more than Friday.
Statewide, Monday’s figures include 57,532 confirmed cases and 5,516 deaths.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new phase in the state’s reopening with restaurants being allowed to serve indoors at reduced capacity and gatherings of up to 100 people.
As elsewhere, most local COVID-19 cases and deaths have affected older people and those in long-term care facilities.
People older than 60 account for 131 of the county’s 242 cases. All local fatalities except one have been people older than 60 with men accounting for 14 deaths and women 11.
Despite males dying at a higher rate, cases among women (166) outnumber those among men (76).
The health department says one person remains hospitalized, however, officials also have noted those numbers sometimes are not current because of reporting delays.
Up to 13 people have been hospitalized at one time in previous reports.
Long-term care residents account for 155 cases while those among the public (which may include some care facility employees) total 87.
Elsewhere, in Saginaw County, there are 1,051 cases and 107 deaths.
Chapin Township has fewer than five cases while Brady and Chesaning township each have five. Maple Grove Township reported nine cases.
In the village of Chesaning, the county is reporting 29 cases. There had been 30 as of last week. Most are believed to be associated with a nursing home.
Clinton County cases have risen to 140 with 11 deaths. Cases have been reported in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, although exact numbers have not been provided.
Genesee County reports 2,018 cases and 248 deaths. There are fewer than five cases in the Lennon ZIP Code area.
Clayton Township has 13 cases.
