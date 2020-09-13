LANSING — The American Red Cross needs people of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a blood supply as diverse as the patients who depend on it.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donors will receive results of their test within seven to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at redcrossblood.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 16-30:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Perry Church of Nazarene, 3100 Ellsworth Road.
