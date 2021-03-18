CORUNNA — New COVID-19 infections in Shiawassee County remained relatively stable over the past week, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, there have been 3,768 confirmed infections in the county — 62 during the past week.
Since February, new weekly infections have ranged from 43 to 71. The number of new weekly cases has been below 100 since mid-January.
Current active cases of the virus increased slightly — from 232 to 245. In addition to the increase in active cases, one county resident died from the disease, bringing the total to 81.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said the statewide case total rose to 615,792 with 15,810 deaths. There were more than 43,300 known active cases of the disease in Michigan Wednesday.
MDHHS said on its website daily reported deaths were zero Wednesday — the first time in more than a year that no Michigan resident was reported to have died from the virus. There were 27 deaths Tuesday. One “probable” death was listed.
Statewide new cases continued to rise after reaching a low in mid-February below 1,000 per day. More than 3,200 new cases were reported Wednesday — the second time this week cases topped 3,000.
An indication of the rising cases has been an increase in positive tests, MDHHS said the positivity rate was 5 percent on March 1 and tapered off to 3.6 percent March 3. Since then, however, it has increased and reached 8.95 percent Monday.
In Shiawassee County, MDHHS said the rate Monday was 12 percent. The rate reached as low as 2.1 percent on Feb. 25.
Medical experts generally say a 3-percent rate or below indicates the disease is being controlled.
Medical facilities
Monday, Memorial Healthcare reported one person hospitalized with COVID-19. A week ago, the facility reported five hospitalizations.
Among long-term care facilities in the area, MDHHS said there have been no new cases since Jan. 21.
Schools
Byron Area Schools Monday reported one high school student was positive. It did not say how many other people were quarantining.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools said one elementary student was reported positive March 11. An additional nine students quarantined.
Owosso Public Schools said two students were positive on March 11 affecting Bentley Bright Beginnings, and Bryant and Central elementaries. Seven staff members and 41 students were quarantined.
Corunna Public Schools Monday said one student at the high school was positive. The student had last been in school March 10. Durand Area Schools reported one case Monday at Bertha Neal Elementary and one at the middle school.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Monday announced two students were positive, one apparently was not at school while they were ill.
Vaccination options
n HomeJoy, a Corunna home-care firm, is taking registrations for homebound individual interested in the vaccine at (989) 666-3887.
n The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available. Anyone 18 and older may use the form.
n People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s waiting list to determine who receives shots.
n To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
n The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
n VGs is offering some appoinments. Visit shopvgs.com/covid19vaccine for more information.
n The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
n The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
n Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
n The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
