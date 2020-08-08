OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Manager of Pulmonology and Cardiology Doug Rowden was recently presented with the Advanced ICU Care “2020 WE SEE YOU CARE” award.
Now in its fifth year, this recognition program highlights outstanding collaboration between a member of a client hospital’s team and the Advanced ICU Care team. Doug was selected among nominees from almost 100 Advanced ICU Care partner hospitals and health systems across the United States.
“It is an honor and privilege to work for Memorial Healthcare. This award would not be possible without the commitment of the Respiratory Therapy team. Caring for our patients is our job and our passion, and there is no greater honor than being able to serve the people of this community— our families, neighbors and our friends,” Rowden said.
Established in 2016, the ”WE SEE YOU CARE” award honors Advanced ICU Care telemedicine partners for their efforts in caring for patients, collaborating across geography and leveraging technology-enabled care services to make a profound difference with respect to quality, safety and access within their hospitals for the surrounding community.
