Three new COVID-19 deaths; highest daily total

CORUNNA — Three additional Shiawassee County residents — two men in their 70s and one woman in her 80s — have succumbed to the coronavirus, the Shiawassee County Health Department announced Friday, marking the county’s largest single-day total in deaths to date.
The countywide death toll from the respiratory illness now stands at 16 with 202 confirmed cases — up three from Thursday’s count. Of those infected, 74 have recovered.
Statewide, 46,326 people have been confirmed to have the infection while 4,393 have died.
Clinton County has 126 cases and 10 deaths. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department does not provide breakdowns of cases by municipality, but reports at least some infections in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships.
Saginaw County has 780 cases and 78 deaths. The county health department says the village of Chesaning has six cases, while the village of Oakley, as well as Chapin, Brady, Chesaning and Maple Grove townships each have fewer than five cases.
In Shiawassee County, the health department said 140 women and 62 men have been infected with the coronavirus, ranging in age from 6 to 99.
So far, 2,745 people have been tested in the county, with 2,476 results coming back negative.
Officials continue to report the majority of local cases in the Durand area with 87, though Owosso is close behind with 64 confirmed cases.
The number of people affected continues to skew toward people in care facilities: 112 cases are long-term care residents. Employees of those facilities account for additional cases.
Durand Senior Care and Rehab has more than 72 cases, The Lodges of Durand has a hot spot, as do Pleasant View and The Meadows.
