CORUNNA — More than 1,000 Shiawassee County residents are currently battling COVID-19, according to the county health department.
In the Shiawassee County Health Department’s Wednesday update, officials said there were 313 new cases of the virus confirmed over the past week, raising the number of active cases to 1,008.
The number of new cases topped 300 for the second straight week, although it was nearly identical to last week’s 335-case increase. New cases in the county in a week had dipped as low as 43 in mid-February before rapidly increasing since then.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said there now have been 764,519 cases of COVID-19 and 16,619 deaths.
No new deaths were reported in Shiawassee County over the past week.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported it has 16 COVID-19 patients overall and four people in its ICU; it’s at 57 percent of capacity. The SCHD Wednesday said 18 people are hospitalized.
McLaren-Flint is at 96 percent capacity, McLaren Greater Lansing is at 97 percent and Sparrow Hospital is at 95 percent.
Testing data over the past week shows a small decline in the rate of positive tests. Testing a week ago had reached rates of 17.9 percent. Three percent is considered the limit to prevent community spread. Over the past week, test positivity has averaged 15.48 percent.
The New York Times, on its COVID-19 data page, continues to report Michigan — and Shiawassee County — as the worst areas in the nation for two-week case growth.
The Times reports Owosso (Shiawassee County) with 926 cases over two weeks or 97.1 per 100,000: That’s the worst in the nation.
Jackson County is second-worst with a case rate of 91.1 per 100K while Flint (87.1), Detroit (86.2) and Mount Pleasant (Isabella County) (83.5 per 100K) trail behind.
Peoria, Illinois, at ninth (70.4) is the first non-Michigan area ranked in the Times reporting.
In a separate chart, the Times reports Shiawassee County as worst in the nation in the rate of case change at 211 per 100K. Sterling, Illinois is second at 208 per 100K.
Although Michigan has paused use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine because of blood clot concerns, it continues to use two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
As of Wednesday, the state had received 6.24 million doses and provided shots to 28.1 percent of residents. Overall, 42.5 percent of residents have received at least one shot.
Shiawassee County has received 22,800 doses and given shots to 28.9 percent of residents. MDHHS reports 24.8 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.
