CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department announced Saturday that after approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available for certain people.
The use of a single booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be given six months after full vaccination to people 65 and older, and those 18 and older in long-term care settings, with underlying medical conditions or who work in high-risk settings.
A booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may be administered at least two months after full vaccination to anyone 18 and older.
The SCHD will offer COVID-19 booster dose appointments starting Nov. 2.
Booster doses will be by appointment only at the Shiawassee County Health Department, call (989) 743-2460 (option 1).
In addition, COVID-19 vaccines are available at many pharmacies. People can obtain boosters from different providers than those providing the initial vaccination.
At the health department, Shiawassee County residents interested in a COVID-19 booster should bring a copy of their vaccination card, a photo ID and insurance card.
According to the CDC Data Tracker, all of Michigan is at high risk for COVID-19 transmission.
In Shiawassee County, the CDC says the testing positivity rate is above 14%. There were 231 cases reported over the past seven days and six new hospital admissions.
The case rate per 100,000 is 339 in Shiawassee County. For the week ending Oct. 21, the case rate in the U.S. was 152 per 100,000 people.
The CDC says just 54% of the eligible population (over 12) in the county is fully vaccinated. The rate of those over 18 is 56.5% and among those older than 65 it rises to 80.9%.
