CORUNNA — Health officials are hosting a pair of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for residents 18 and older as Shiawassee County continues to lag behind the state in the rate of people receiving shots.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said it is hosting a walk-in clinic from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Venice Township Fire Hall, 960 S. New Lothrop Road, offering both the two-shot Moderna version and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In addition, a walk-in clinic is slated at the Owosso Public Safety building, 100 S. Water St., from 1 to 3:30 p.m. during the Curwood Festival, offering the J&J shot.
Both events are free and open to all state residents.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state was at 59.1 percent of residents with at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday. When Michigan reaches 60 percent, according to the CDC data tracker, the state’s Vacc to Normal plan will reach a new milestone further reducing restrictions.
The MDHHS tracker, which slightly undercounts total vaccinations, said Wednesday the state is at 53.8 percent with at least one dose and 46.8 percent completely vaccinated.
Shiawassee County, the MDHHS said, is still only at 49.4 percent (29,227 people). The county figure for those completing vaccination is just 43.1 percent (25,526).
While officials continue trying to increase the number of residents vaccinated, Shiawassee County and the state are reporting falling COVID case numbers.
MDHHS Wednesday reported 420 new cases statewide, along with 33 deaths. The pandemic total now is 889,001 cases and 19,209 deaths. The statewide case fatality rate is about 2.2 percent.
Locally, cases increased by just 22 over the past week — to 5,714. However, two people died; the first county deaths in three weeks. Three deaths were reported May 12.
The 22 new cases in one week are the fewest since Sept. 20, 2020. The week-over-week increase peaked April 7 when 335 new cases were reported in the county.
Overall, 99 county residents have died from COVID-19, split nearly equally between men and women. County statistics show that all but four fatalities have been among people older than 60.
The active caseload in the county has fallen to 294 from a high of 1,257 just five weeks ago. The number is the lowest since 245 active cases were reported March 17.
Memorial Healthcare this week said it has 11 COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU. The facility is at 54 percent of capacity.
Statewide testing positivity, which shows whether the virus is spreading in the community, was 3.43 percent Wednesday. In Shiawassee County the rate was 4.08 percent. In April, the county rate reached more than 28 percent.
