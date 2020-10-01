CORUNNA — Local health officials Wednesday announced 23 county residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past seven days, as the county recorded its 31st death since March.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said there are now 494 confirmed cases of the viral disease with 52 active cases, two people hospitalized and 411 considered recovered.
The latest person to die was a woman in her 70s. The respiratory disease has claimed 18 men and 17 women. Overall infections, however, include 300 women and just 194 men. Officials have not said why there is such a disparity between infections and deaths among the genders.
Statewide, there have been 124,687 cases of the disease with 6,762 deaths. Officials say 95,051 people are considered recovered. Eleven people died Wednesday statewide.
There are about 22,900 active cases of the virus in Michigan. The death rate, according to state officials, is about 5.4 percent for those who contract the disease.
Officials say 1,100 people were confirmed with the disease Wednesday, an increase from 898 the previous day and well above the daily low of 74 recorded in June. The high for September was 1,500 cases in a single day and the low was 431.
In Shiawassee County, the Owosso ZIP code area continues to report the highest confirmed case number with 169. The Durand area has 137 while Perry (30), Laingsburg (32), and Byron (23) all have more than 20.
Health officials say there have been reported cases in every age group from infant to older than 100. The largest number of cases — 83 — has been among people 50 to 59. People 60 to 69 account for 73 cases and those 20 to 29 account for 64 cases while people 70 to 79 recorded 62 diagnoses.
According to state officials, Shiawassee County has one additional “probable” death not included in the health department figures. Probable cases are based on symptoms rather than testing.
In addition, the state says there are an additional 32 probable cases, which would bring the county total to 525.
The state also notes the county has tested 22,018 people for the virus. Nearly 4 million tests have been conducted statewide.
