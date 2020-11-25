CORUNNA — Four Shiawassee County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past week — the largest one-week death toll in the county since the pandemic broke out in March — and more than a dozen are hospitalized as case numbers climb upward by record numbers.
According to the Michigan Department of health and Human Services, 39 people in the county have now succumbed to the coronavirus.
In addition, MDHHS says 18 people are hospitalized at Memorial Healthcare with the virus, including four in the ICU. The hospital is at 42 percent capacity.
Shiawassee County’s case numbers have continued increasing by record numbers. MDHHS said there are 1,682 cases in the county — up 275 since the Shiawassee County Health Department’s last update Nov. 18 and the first non-record increase in more than a month.
The county had 1,407 cases Nov. 18, the health department said, a 338-case increase from the previous week. The health department typically releases its own COVID-19 update each Wednesday afternoon.
Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said the virus is spreading quickly in the community.
“We are not aware of any ‘super spreader events,’ but we have had cases tied to various family gatherings (weddings, funerals, parties, etc.),” he said. “There is so much community spread right now that it is hard to pinpoint exactly where cases originate from. We are doing our best to try and keep up with the cases but the numbers keep increasing exponentially.”
Statewide, there are 320,506 cases and 8,688 deaths, MDHHS said this morning.
Michigan reported 6,300 new cases of the virus Tuesday and 145 deaths — the highest one-day fatality total since May.
In addition to the confirmed cases, MDHHS says 55 additional Shiawassee County residents have “probable” cases of the disease based on symptoms, and another has likely died from it.
Johnson said his department is adding staff to assist with COVID-19.
“On a positive note, there is much to be hopeful for with the vaccine efficacy,” he said. “The first shipments of the vaccine are being planned for release as early as next month. Frontline (health care) workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine.”
According to the state website, 39,000 county residents have been tested for the disease.
In its long-term care facility report, MDHHS says Oliver Woods has eight new resident cases spread across two buildings, and four new staff cases. Four new deaths are connected to Oliver Woods, the state said on its website.
Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center has two new staff cases of the disease. Pleasant View has three staff cases.
MDHHS said Ovid Healthcare Center, Chesaning Comfort Care and The Meadows each have one new COVID case among staff members.
In its school-related outbreak report, MDHHS said Robert Kerr Elementary in Durand is the site of a new two-student outbreak.
