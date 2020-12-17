CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials say safety measures are beginning to show results as the number of new local COVID-19 cases dropped more than 50 percent from a week ago.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, the number of new cases was 145 over the past week — bringing the countywide total since March to 2,536.
“Public health measures are working,” Health Director Larry Johnson said. “Wearing masks, social distancing and not congregating indoors are helping to slow the surge in cases that we have seen over the last few months. It appears Shiawassee residents were diligent in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 as we did not see a large surge in cases after Thanksgiving.”
For the first time in more than a month, the number of new cases in the county fell below 300. Last week new cases totaled 311. The record week-over-week increase of 350 new cases was recorded just two weeks ago. The last time the county recorded fewer than 145 new cases in a week was the last week of October when 72 cases were reported.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 446,752 cases statewide in its Wednesday report, along with 11,018 deaths. New statewide cases totaled 4,000, the lowest daily number since Nov. 6 when just 3,800 cases were reported.
MDHHS also reported 83 deaths Wednesday; fatalities have not been consistently below 80 per day since before Thanksgiving.
MDHHS is reporting 50 confirmed deaths in Shiawassee County; the health department reported 49 in its Wednesday announcement.
“We are sad to report 1 death in our community,” Shiawassee Health Educator Grace Czubachowski said in the SCHD’s weekly report. “Please do not attend work, school or public places if you feel sick or are having symptoms. It is important for county residents to wash their hands often with soap and water, wear a mask, and socially distance by staying 6 feet away from others.”
Hospital Capacity
The MDHHS says hospitals in Region 1, which includes Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, has 1,920 total hospital beds available and 1,299 people hospitalized.
The report also notes there are 211 ICU beds in the region and 187 are filled. Seventy-six people in the region are on ventilators because of COVID-19.
Memorial Healthcare, which had reported 18 people hospitalized with the virus two weeks ago, now says only 13 people are at the facility, including two in the ICU. The facility is at 51 percent of its bed capacity, down from 62 percent.
“We are watching hospital capacity very closely at Memorial Healthcare as hospitalizations are fluctuating daily,” Johnson said.
MDHHS says 46,513 people in Shiawassee County have been tested for the disease.
“Testing has remained consistent after a large increase in November,” Johnson said. “We must continue to practice the public health measures and we are very optimistic with upcoming arrival of the vaccine.”
Memorial Healthcare is expected to receive doses of the new Pfizer vaccine within days to vaccinate health care workers, however, the exact timing had not been determined. The public isn’t expected to receive the vaccine until 2021.
Long-term care facilities
Long-term care facilities have reported varying numbers of new cases and deaths.
Pleasant View in Caledonia Township reported four new resident cases and one death. In addition, the facility had three new staff cases.
Clinton County’s Ovid Healthcare Center is reporting nine new resident cases.
Oliver Woods in Owosso reported no new cases, but one resident died from the disease.
Memorial’s LTC facility reported two staff infections. Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center reported one new staff infection.
Both Chesaning Comfort Care and Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center reported zero resident or staff infections this week.
In Shiawassee County, The Meadows in Caledonia Township, The Lodges of Durand and The Olive Branch in Perry all reported no new cases.
Area statistics
The health department said the largest number of local cases continues to be among people ages 50 to 59 with 429. Those 20 to 29 account for 409 infections. The Owosso ZIP Code area has nearly half of all infections in the county with 1,072. The Durand area has 396.
Infections among women total 1,388 and men 1,089; 27 women have died and 22 men.
Other counties
Saginaw County is reporting 10,868 COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths.
The village of Chesaning has 113 cases and Oakley has 44. Brady Township has 74 cases, Chapin Township has 34, Chesaning Township has 95 and Maple Grove Township has 86.
The Mid-Michigan District Health Department reported 3,244 cases and 31 deaths in Clinton County. The department does not provide breakdowns by municipality.
