OWOSSO — Action for Child Care (ACC) has been awarded a $10,000 grant by The Carls Foundation for its Sleeping Safely in Shiawassee County and Safeguarding Children in Shiawassee County programs.
The Carls Foundation has broadly defined charitable purposes, but the principal purpose and mission of the foundation as outlined by its donor-founder and its trustees is children’s welfare and preservation of natural areas, the group said in a press release.
“It is the active support of grantors such as The Carls Foundation that help us fulfill our mission to secure healthy and safe environments,” said the CEO and co-founder, Denise Meyer. “We are so grateful for their generosity and support which gives us an opportunity to help make a safe and healthier tomorrow for children in our community.”
Action for Child Care is a nonprofit organization committed to securing healthy and safe environments for underprivileged children. They provide basic safety equipment to low income homes with young children because they believe every child deserves to thrive in a healthy and safe environment.
Visit actionforchildcare.org to learn more about their services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.