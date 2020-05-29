Thirty-two more people were considered to have recovered from COVID-19 infections in Shiawassee County Thursday as the total case count increased by only two.
The Shiawassee County Health Department deemed 176 people “recovered” Thursday, an increase from 144 Wednesday.
The health department said there is just one hospitalization.
Total confirmed cases rose slightly to 241, up from 239.
In Saginaw County, Chesaning Township’s cases remained at five. The village of Chesaning has 30 cases. The village of Oakley is reporting less than five infections.
