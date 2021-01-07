CORUNNA — County health officials say one person in Shiawassee County died over the past week from COVID-19 as the number of new cases climbed for the third straight week.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department on Wednesday, including this week’s death, 57 people in the county have died from the virus. The SCHD did not release any information on the person who died.
In addition, the county reported 2,998 total confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic — 266 new cases this week. Since dropping to 145 new cases two weeks ago, infections have once again increased.
New cases, however, have remained below 300 after peaking at 350 in a week four weeks ago.
The county reported 651 active cases this week — down significantly from the 870 cases a week ago and 1,026 active cases two weeks ago. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said there are 508,736 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12,918 deaths.
The MDHHS website reported 2,980 cases and 58 deaths in Shiawassee County.
According to the SCHD website, the virus has claimed 23 men and 34 women. Overall infections have affected 1,624 women and 1,306 men. The gender of 68 people was not reported.
MDHHS said Region 1 hospitals, which includes Shiawassee County, have 1,903 beds, including 207 ICU beds. ICU occupancy was at 173 beds with 73 people on ventilators.
Memorial Healthcare reported 12 people hospitalized for COVID-19, one in the ICU. The facility was at 44 percent of capacity.
Last week’s report showed nine people hospitalized at Memorial, the first time the facility had fewer than 10 COVID patients in weeks.
MDHHS has not updated its long-term care facility report since Monday when it reported seven deaths over a week at Ovid Healthcare Center in Ovid, which is in Clinton County. No deaths wwere reported in Shiawassee County.
The SCHD said the age group with the highest number of infections in the county is those between 50 and 59, with 510 cases. Other age groups with high infection totals include those 20 to 29 (492), those 30 to 39 (433) and people 30 to 49 (430).
Deaths, however, have disproportionately affected the elderly. Only one person younger than 60 has died in the county.
Almost half of all cases in the county have been in the Owosso ZIP Code area (1,265).
