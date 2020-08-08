OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare outpatient pharmacy is launching a new specialty program to enhance care for patients with chronic and complex conditions such as cancer, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis and others.
The specialty pharmacy is different than traditional pharmacies, officials said in a press release.
“Our care team is comprised of clinical pharmacists, benefit coordinators, technicians, and patient care coordinators who are available to guide patients through their medication journey to ensure effective, safe, and timely administration of specialty medications and work as your financial advocate,” a press release notes.
“The addition of the program to our outpatient pharmacy services will further enhance our capability to provide a more comprehensive range of services within the Memorial Healthcare system. Patients being seen at our clinics can have their prescription needs filled at our outpatient pharmacy. Our patients have the choice of picking up their prescription at the pharmacy or having the prescription delivered to their doorstep. Our Specialty Pharmacy recently obtained ACHC accreditation. This accreditation certifies a more in-depth patient care program for our patients currently using high-cost and higher risk medications. We also investigate all possible financial assistance opportunities we can utilize to reduce the cost of those expensive specialty medications,” manager of Specialty & Outpatient Pharmacy Services Mohamed Gothamy said.
As a Memorial Healthcare specialty pharmacy patient, people will have access to services including:
n Clinical support for specialty medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week
n Assistance to a patient’s health care provider in creating a medication plan
n One-on-one counseling with the pharmacy team
n Assistance with a patient’s insurance authorization process and enrollment in support programs.
n Refill reminders
n Free home delivery services and pick-up options
The pharmacy is accredited through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).
For more information, call (989) 729-4781 or visit Memorial Healthcare Outpatient Pharmacy, 826 W. King St.
