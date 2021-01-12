OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare officials say the facility is “standing ready to vaccinate as many people as possible for COVID-19.”
“We are currently prepared to hold community vaccine clinics for those in Phase 1B, and have already scheduled one additional clinic with remaining supply of vaccine currently on hand for this Thursday, which has been filled completely,” hospital officials said in a press release issued Monday.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan had 523,618 cases as of Monday, as well as 13,401 deaths. Shiawassee County’s totals were 3,106 cases and 61 deaths.
MDHHS says 725,850 vaccine doses have been distributed to Michigan, nearly evenly split between the Pfizer and Moderna versons. However only 195,240 have been administered.
“Unfortunately, the state of Michigan has been unable to provide additional vaccine for distribution even after repeated requests, as well as, what appears to be large inventories being held by the State at this time. We will continue to request vaccines each and every week in hopes to receive more from the State, however, until this happens, we are unable to move forward with scheduling additional community vaccine clinics,” the press release said.
The state says 2,350 doses have been shipped to Shiawassee County (1,950 Pfizer and 400 moderna) and 1,080 have been administered.
Hospital officials said that because of the uncertainty surrounding shipments of additional vaccine, it will not be taking names for a waiting list.
“As soon as we have vaccines distributed from the state, we will post information on our website, social media and local news outlets on how to schedule an appointment,” officials said. “Memorial Healthcare asks for your patience at this time. We share your frustration and will continue to request vaccines from the state for our community.”
Hospital officials said people who are concerned about the community not receiving COVID-19 vaccine allocations, they should direct calls and emails to the state of Michigan.
In a statement issued Friday, county Health Director Larry Johnson said his department has been overwhelmed by calls. Initial doses of the vaccine have been allocated already, he said.
Front-line health workers were the first in the county to receive vaccine doses. This past week, officials began working with long-term care facilities to vaccinate residents and staff.
The state announced late last week it was expanding those qualified to begin vaccinations to group 1B, which includes police, firefighters, teachers and others. A timeline for those vaccinations to begin has not been set.
