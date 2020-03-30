Number of local COVID-19 cases jumps again

CORUNNA — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County lurched upward again Sunday with three additional cases identified.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said in a press release Sunday evening that the total confirmed cases in the county now is eight.
As of Saturday night, the number had been five.
Officials said in a press release that Memorial Healthcare recently began on-site testing through its own laboratory, which provides test results within 48 hours. This has led to an increase in COVID-19 specimens being tested. The press release did not specify how many people have been tested locally. The most recent figures from Friday were about 300 people.
According to the health department the people with confirmed coronavirus infections include six adult men and two adult women. Officials did not identify any of the people further or state whether they had any underlying health issues. The release also does not specify whether the individuals are quarantined at home or are hospitalized.
The first person with a confirmed base in the county, Brian Taphouse, was identified by his family. He had a severe case that required breathing assistance. He was transferred to University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor where family said he was stable.
According to the latest state numbers provided Sunday, 5,436 people are infected and 132 have died in Michigan.
Local officials said Shiawassee County residents can assume there is a possibility the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community.
“It is important, more than ever, that residents adhere to the ‘stay home, stay safe’ order, officials said in the press release.
The Memorial Healthcare Alternate Care Site is open on a walk-in basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. fo people with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms at 826 W. King St. Those with severe symptoms should call 911 or go to the emergency department. Call (989) 723-5211 before arrival, if possible.
