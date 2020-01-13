CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) today announced sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) occurred at the waste water treatment plants located in Owosso and Durand.
At 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Owosso plant began experiencing am overflow that continued until 11 p.m. Saturday. The estimated discharge volume was 254,150 gallons of diluted, untreated waste water.
At 8 a.m., Durand plant began experiencing a sanitary sewer overflow that lasted until midnight Sunday. The estimated overflow volume was 67,000 gallons of partially treated sewage.
The sewage overflows are a result of the large rain event that occurred Friday night into the day Saturday, along with saturated soil conditions in the area.
More than 2 inches of rain was recorded in the area. The Shiawassee River crested above flood stage at 7.28 feet Saturday morning. Minor flooding occurred throughout Shiawassee County.
