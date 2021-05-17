OWOSSO — The Shiawassee County Health Department is hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Baker College Welcome Center, 1309 S. M-52.
Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. Anyone 18 or older is welcome. There is no cost.
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.