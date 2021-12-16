County reports a dozen COVID deaths

CORUNNA — A dozen Shiawassee County residents died from COVID-19 over the past seven days — a pandemic record by a significant number.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday said 154 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
The previous weekly fatality high was eight on Oct. 27, but several of those people had died previously and COVID was confirmed through a records check.
The previous single-week high for deaths was six, recorded Feb. 3 this year.
The surge in deaths came as the number of new and active cases steadied.
The county recorded 366 new, confirmed cases — down slightly from the previous week’s 379. The county record high was set two weeks ago with 530.
Also this week, the number of active cases dropped to 1,819 — a slight drop from the record high of 1,834 posted the previous week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday reported 11,722 new cases for Tuesday-Wednesday. There also were 330 deaths. The pandemic toll now is 1.4 million cases and 25,570 deaths.
The fall surge in cases has continued to put a strain on hospitals.
In Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, there are 1,870 available hospital beds, including 220 ICU beds. Hospitals reported 1,429 beds occupied, including 196 of the ICU beds.
MDHHS said 432 adults are hospitalized in the region with COVID, as well as one child.
Memorial Healthcare, which had reported 36 COVID patients a week ago, Monday had 29, including three in the ICU. The facility was at 79% capacity.
Tuesday, the facility reported 30 patients, just five of whom were vaccinated. There were four ICU patients on ventilators — all unvaccinated.
According to the CDC Data Tracker, Shiawassee County’s case rate is 660 per 100,000 people. The testing positivity rate is 23.8%.
The county still lags behind the state and national averages for the number of people vaccinated. Just 48.5% of the county is fully vaccinated, including 58.2% of people older than 18.
In Michigan, the percentage fully vaccinated is 62.4%. Overall, 61.1% of U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, including 72.2% of those older than 18. More than 30% of those older than 18 have received boosters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.