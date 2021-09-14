OWOSSO — The Arc of Mid-Michigan this week announced it is seeking board members to oversee the group dedicated to serving individuals with developmental issues.
The Arc Mid-Michigan is governed by a board that currently includes President Madalyn Cordes, Vice President Nancy Diebler, Recording Secretary Vicky Jenks, Treasurer Sheila Gerics, and board members Jill Woodworth, Ted Webster and Lisa Schlaack.
Board member Samantha Groll recently resigned because of work.
The membership of the volunteer, unpaid board varies. There usually are 10 to 12 members, but there may be as many as 15.
“Our board meets six times per year,” Executive Director Lynn Brenckle said. “We do not meet in July or August. We ask each board member to join a committee of their choice.
“Eventually I would like to have more volunteers on my committees so that board members don’t have to do that, but it is a work in progress,” she added. “We normally do one fundraiser per year that the board helps plan.”
Those who are interested will meet with Brenckle, sit in on a board meeting and then, if they remain interested, may be seated and begin taking part in board action. Terms typically are three years, but some members have been serving for 10.
New terms start Jan. 1, but new members may be seated at any time. Terms end with the annual meeting in November.
According to a press release, prospective board members must be members of the Arc, attend board meetings, participate in committee work and publicly support the community, and serve as ambassadors for the Arc.
People interested in taking part should email Madalyn Holyfield at madalynholyfield@gmail.com or Brenckle at lynn@arcmidmichigan.org.
The Arc provides information on such things as programs and activities, provides resources and support, offers discounts to events, and supports a community of families and individuals.
Memberships to the Arc range from $18 to $75 per year or $750 for a lifetime membership. Applications are available at the group’s website, arcmidmichigan.org.
