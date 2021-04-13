CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials said they received only enough vaccine doses for 700 first vaccination shots this week while Memorial Healthcare said it received none.
Neither provider announceda reason for the lower-than-previous amount of new vaccines they received.
Both the Shiawassee County Health Department and Memorial said they did receive doses for second-shot clinics planned this week.
The health department said it received 900 doses for second shots. Memorial did not specify how many doses it received.
The SCHD said it allocated 1,050 doses to community partners to distribute in the county.
While the number of vaccine doses provided in the county is down this week, new cases of COVID-19 continue to surge.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there were 9,700 new cases reported Monday, including weekend cases. Overall, the state has seen 747,697 cases and 16,512 deaths.
Shiawassee County, the state said, now has 4,715 overall cases and 86 deaths.
According to The New York Times, Shiawassee County is the single worst “metro” area in the nation for new cases with 902 over a two-week period — 94.6 per 100,000. Jackson County, Flint, Detroit, Monroe and Bay City all trail in cases per 100,000.
The county, the Times said, is second-worst in the nation for rate of increase, behind only the Bay City area at 194 new cases per 100,000 over the past week.
Memorial Monday said it has 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including four in its ICU.
The testing positivity rate in Shiawassee County last week was 21.25 percent, MDHHS said. Experts say a figure of 3 percent or higher indicates a disease is spreading at an uncontrollable rate.
Friday alone, the positive test rate was above 25 percent.
MDHHS says the state has received 6.02 million vaccine doses with Shiawassee County receiving 21,000. The state has administered 5.37 million doses with 2.19 million people fully vaccinated.
In Shiawassee County, MDHHS says 21,363 people have received at least one shot (38.3 percent), but only 13,398 are fully vaccinated — 24 percent, below the state average of 27 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.