Shiawassee County was moved into the “low” COVID-19 risk category Wednesday, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported Wednesday.
The testing positivity rate fell to 5.76%, down from 7.59% last week and a dramatic drop from its high of 38.2% Jan. 27. The health department reported 24 new cases and one death over the past week.
The 24 new cases was the lowest one-week total recorded since July 21, 2021, when 15 were logged.
Overall, Shiawassee County has had 14,256 COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths. The state of Michigan has confirmed 2,068,817 cases and 32,561 deaths, with another 306,613 cases and 2,792 deaths listed as “probable.”
HOSPITALS
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso currently has four COVID-19 patients, with three in the ICU, according to state data. The hospital’s bed occupancy is at 45%.
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing has 39 COVID-19 patients and three in the ICU. The hospital is at 98% capacity.
Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County has 1,235 of its 1,759 beds occupied. The region has a total of 44 ICU beds available.
