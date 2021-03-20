OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare informed home-delivered meal clients that it has ended the service and has asked people who formerly took part to contact the Shiawassee Council on Aging for meals.
According to a letter from Memorial food and nutrition manager Jason Jensen that was provided to The Argus-Press, the hospital has provided meals to community members for more than 50 years.
“It’s been our honor to provide this service to Shiawassee County residents,” the letter notes.
The Memorial Healthcare meal program ended Friday. The letter directs people who have take part to contact SCOA at (989) 723-8875 or (877) 722-8875.
Memorial mobile meal clients were contacted via phone to discuss the change and then provided a copy of the letter, hospital officials said.
The letter states Memorial Healthcare wished to “better align joint resources” and made a decision to collaborate with SCOA to provide meals since SCOA meals are comparable in both nutritional value and cost.
“We believe that SCOA has the best resources to meet the mobile needs in our county,” the letter states. Jensen also said the change will allow Memorial to direct resources to health care needs in the community.
As an example of focusing on health needs in the community, hospital officials pointed to the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment. The survey, conducted every three years, was sent to 1,200 adults in Shiawassee County with 353 surveys returned.
“From these surveys, the Memorial Healthcare Board of Trustees has set Memorial Healthcare’s strategic priorities on the following: decreasing obesity, decreasing substance abuse, and increasing access to mental health care,” hospital officials said in a prepared statement.
Kevin Davis, associate vice president of operations for Memorial, said the hospital’s program has provided one meal per day to about 20 people at a time on average. Most of the people who have used the program started off as patients at the hospital.
Memorial’s program began, he said, because SCOA wasn’t able to serve everyone who wanted meals, but that has changed over the years.
“Previously, SCOA stated they were unable to serve all the individuals in our area in need and that is why Memorial Healthcare stepped up to serve this community need many years ago,” Davis said via email. “Now, SCOA is able to cover the community’s full need and Memorial Healthcare wants to support SCOA in their mission to serve the needs of our community through their meals on wheels program.”
SCOA Executive Director Cynthia Mayhew said she had no information on change.
SCOA’s home-delivered meals program delivers food to homebound people 60 and older who have physical or mental impairments that don’t allow them to prepare their own meals. SCOA has assisted people who were homebound due to a surgery and only needed the service for a short period of time, according to the group’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.