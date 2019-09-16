Doctor joins McLaren staff

FLINT — McLaren-Flint recently announced Dr. Rachel Thiem has joined the staff as a psychiatrist.
Thiem is practicing at the McLaren Behavioral Health Center, 4448 Oak Bridge Drive. She completed her residency at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.
She earned her medical degree from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda.
Thiem is the daughter of Tami (Daley) Thiem and the late Ronald Thiem and the granddaughter of Bob and Connie Klatt and the late George Daley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.