County sees continued slow increase in COVID-19 cases

CORUNNA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County ticked upward Tuesday. The count now stands at 25.
The total has increased by one each of the past two days.
Officials say seven local people have recovered from the highly contagious and potentially fatal respiratory illness.
According to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan has 18,970 confirmed cases and 845 people have died. The numbers of new cases climbed by 1,749 Tuesday and 118 people died.
Wayne County continues to be the hot spot in the state with 9,045 cases and 402 deaths.
In mid-Michigan, Genesee County reported 638 cases, Saginaw County reported 153, Ingham County reported 189 and Livingston County had 155.
Shiawassee County Health Department officials said 615 people have been tested for the virus in the county with 581 negative results. Other tests remain pending.
The county did not provide information on ages, genders, race/ethnicity or underlying medical issues affecting those with the virus. That data has been requested.
