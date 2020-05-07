OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Tuesday lauded the life and career of Dr. J.M. Vachhani, calling the late physician “a dear colleague, friend, and supporter” of the hospital.
Vachhani, who was 70, was a vascular and general surgeon with Memorial Healthcare for 33 years. He died May 1 in Naples, Florida, where he had retired with his wife Denise.
“Dr. Vachhani was a loyal ambassador for Memorial Healthcare,” said Dr. Joseph Bustamante, chief medical officer for Memorial Healthcare. “Dr. Vachhani served his patients and community with deep compassion, commitment, and friendship while fully supporting the mission and vison of Memorial Healthcare. He made a positive impact in the lives of many people throughout his career — patients, fellow physicians, employees, and those in his private life.”
Vachhani studied medicine at Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India. After graduating in 1975, he moved to the U.S. and completed his surgical residency at St. John Hospital in Detroit. After completing his residency, Vachhani, Denise and their family moved to Owosso in 1984.
He earned his master of business administration from the University of South Florida in 1993.
Vachhani, the hospital said, was a valued member of the Memorial Healthcare department of surgery before retiring as a practicing vascular and general surgeon. When he retired, Vachhani was a member of Owosso Surgical Associates with Dr. Walid Azmeh. After retirement, Vachhani continued to practice medicine in a volunteer capacity in Naples.
Throughout his career at Memorial, Vachhani served as chief of staff and represented the medical staff on the Board of Trustees for 11 years serving on numerous board and medical staff committees and task forces.
He founded the Physician Hospital Organization, which continues to this day.
“I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Vachhani for the majority of his career at Memorial Healthcare. Dr. Vachhani was regarded as a visionary leader, helping to position Memorial Healthcare for the many successes we are seeing today. His passion for Memorial Healthcare to remain an independent community hospital, a community in which he lived and worked, did not go unnoticed. His energy and intensity in everything he did will be greatly missed,” Bustamante said.
