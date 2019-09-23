A gift that goes both ways

OWOSSO — Pam Starkweather is “retired” but still puts in more hours each week than most between her part-time job and the time she spends at Memorial Healthcare working in the Four Season’s Gift Shop.
Starkweather has been working in the gift shop at Memorial for 19 years and has no plans to stop any time soon.
“She just does everything, she’s involved with everything that’s part of the hospital auxiliary. I think it’s great that she runs the Four Seasons gift shop. She’s always moving, she always happy she is always involved,” Memorial Healthcare marketing coordinator Melissa Neahaus said.
She is currently the chairwoman of the gift shop committee at Memorial and last year the gift shop donated $25,000 to the hospital.
She volunteers Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until noon at the gift shop.
All of the profits from the gift shop are donated to the hospital and it is completely staffed by volunteers.
“(Raising that much money) makes it a challenge every day’” Starkweather said. “I do the buying and marking and I put it out and watch it sell. It’s just my passion I just love retail.”
Starkweather worked at General Telephone and Electronics (GTE), which was take over by Verizon in 2000. Since retiring, she has continued to put in a combined 50-plus hours each week working at J.C. Penney and doing various volunteer work.
Besides giving her time to Memorial, she also has volunteered at the Shiawassee Arts Council as a docent, sits on LAFCU Credit Union’s Supervisory Committee, and volunteers at Salem Lutheran Church.
The enjoyment she gets from the retail setting is the reason she started working at J.C. Penney part-time after she retired from GTE.
Neahaus said patients at Memorial definitely appreciate Starkweather’s presence.
“I think it’s her personality. She’s always willing to lend a helping hand. She just makes people feel good about themselves,” she said.
Starkweather joined the Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary shortly after retiring in 2000 and has been volunteering at the facility ever since.
“When you retire and you’ve been busy working 60 to 70 hours a week and then you have nothing to do, you have to find something to do,” Starkweather said.
She said the impact the volunteer work has on patients has kept her coming back.
“When they see our little blue volunteer jackets, they know that we love doing that we do or we would not be there. They see that jacket and they say ‘that person takes a lot of pride in what they do,’” Starkweather said.
She has served as president of the Auxiliary twice, sat on the state board of auxiliaries for six years and the district board of hospital auxiliaries for four. As of 2018, Starkweather had spent more than 17,000 hours volunteering at Memorial.
One of her favorite parts about working in the gift shop is taking trips to places like Chicago to purchase items.
“For Christmas, we go in January for stuff because that’s when everything is on sale,” Starkweather said.
She’s also enjoys helping organize the fashion show that the gift shop conducts twice a year.
Starkweather graduated from Owosso High School. She has lived her entire life in the area: She was born at Memorial Healthcare.
After high school she attended Central Michigan University for a year and a half and then, “I got married and had a baby,” she said.
She ended up taking a job with GTE, where she spent the bulk of her career and it’s where she met her husband, David, who passed away almost five years ago.
She has three children, Melissa Stifel, Lon Starkweather and Angela Prater, who lives in Ohio and operates her own business.
In Starkweather’s spare time, she likes to stay up to date on politics and works a precinct on election day checking voters in.
She participates in long-distance races. She’s planning a 15K run in November in Chicago and a half-marathon at Disneyland in January.
