CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Sunday said an eighth person has died from COVID-19 in the county.
Officials said a man in his 80s is the latest victim of the coronavirus infection.
In addition, the number of confirmed cases jumped from 130 to 158. The number of people considered recovered remained 40.
While seven of the eight people who have died have been men, nearly twice as many woman have confirmed cases of the respiratory disease. Women account for 102 infections with men totaling 54. Victims range in age from 6 to 99.
Memorial Healthcare officials today said in a press release that it is expanding testing for the virus to all asymptomatic people in high-risk settings such as health care, food service, deliveries, grocery workers, emergency services and nursing homes.
Health officials say 2,160 people in the county have been tested with 1,633 tests returned as negative.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines, Lennon.
Statewide, there are 37,778 cases of COVID-19 with 3,315 deaths.
According to Memorial Healthcare, employers who want to have their workforce tested, or individuals that fall into one of the categories, should call the hospital at (989) 720-2131 for priority determination. Individuals will be seen on an appointment basis only at a separate location from the hospital’s main campus.
In addition to COVID-19 testing, Memorial plans to begin in May offering a test that identifies the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, an indication of potential immunity. The new test determines previous patient exposure and represents a vital step in COVID-19 vaccination research and development.
This new immunity testing will offer employers, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities the opportunity to test employee and student health before returning to the workplace or school.
