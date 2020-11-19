CORUNNA — Local health officials Wednesday confirmed the 34th and 35th COVID-19 related deaths in Shiawassee County even as the number of new cases set a record for the sixth straight week.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said in its weekly update that two women — both in their 90s — are the latest victims of the coronavirus. Neither was identified.
“We’ve seen a large increase in cases over the last week and cases have been increasing steadily over the last two months,” Health Director Larry Johnson said in Wednesday’s update. “Please do not attend work, school or public places if you feel sick or are having symptoms. If you are waiting on COVID-19 test results, please do not go to work, school, or public places.”
According to Wednesday’s update, the county now has 1,407 confirmed cases of the disease — 588 of which are active. Statewide, there now are 277,806 cases and 8,190 deaths.
The number of cases in Shiawassee County has tripled in the past seven weeks.
A week ago, the county had 1,069 confirmed cases. The 338-case increase over a week was more than 100 infections higher than the previous week-over-week record.
County officials say 769 women have contracted the disease locally and 606 men (in 32 cases the gender was not stated). Nineteen men have died and 16 women.
According to the county health department, 16 people currently are hospitalized for the disease.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website continues to list 18 patients at Memorial Healthcare, three in the ICU.
Local officials say there are 570 cases of the disease in the Owosso ZIP Code area while Durand (262) and Laingsburg (101) also have more than 100 each.
Those affected mostly fall between 20 and 79 years old, with the highest number in the 50- to 59-year-old range with 235 cases. Those between 20 and 29 account for 226 infections. People 40 to 49 have 202 cases.
Although long-term care facilities now represent less than 7 percent of all infections, MDHHS reports on its website several in the area now have new infections.
Ovid Healthcare Center in Clinton County is listed as having one new staff member infection.
Chesaning Comfort Care in Saginaw County has one new resident case and one new staff member infection.
Oliver Woods No. 1 in Owosso has nine new resident cases and six new staff member cases.
And Pleasant View has five new resident cases and four among staff, according to the state website.
No new deaths were reported as linked to any of the facilities.
