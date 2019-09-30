OWOSSO — FamilyWize Community Service Partnership, together with Walgreens, the Department of Health and Human Services and United Way of Genesee County, is providing a series of community health clinic events at no cost to make flu vaccination more accessible in underserved communities throughout the country.
The organizations are working together to help deliver flu vaccines for uninsured and underinsured residents, and encourage preventive measures heading into the peak of flu season.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Armory, 215 N. Water St., Walgreens will be administering no-cost flu vaccines for all those who qualify for a vaccine voucher.
The vouchers are available on a first come, first-served basis, while supplies last and are provided by Walgreens as part of a nationwide program that helps to make flu vaccines available to those without health insurance coverage or are unable to afford a flu vaccination.
“FamilyWize is proud to work with our respected partners to help deliver free flu vaccines to communities in need,” said Joseph Sanginiti, president of FamilyWize.
