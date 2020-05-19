CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county has increased — but only by two.
The Shiawassee County Health Department, in its latest update, said 229 people have the respiratory virus, up from 227 the previous day. Deaths in the county held steady at 20.
Latest numbers say 159 women have been diagnosed and 70 men. Ninety people are considered recovered.
Statewide, cases climbed to 51,915 with 4.915 deaths.
In Saginaw County, there are 933 cases and 98 deaths.
Cases in the village of Chesaning jumped again, reaching 28 as of Monday. As recently as a week ago, there were fewer than five cases reported in the village.
Reports say many of those cases are at the Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A public relations person with the Saginaw County Health Department said she did not have information available to discuss the numbers. The facility administrator did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Chesaning Comfort Care administrator Connie Grimshaw Monday said her facility is COVID-19 free.
Grimshaw said all residents and staff have been rested and the facility continues to follow state guidelines for preventing the virus.
Chapin, Brady (including Oakley) and Chesaning townships all report fewer than five cases while Maple Grove Township has nine.
In Shiawassee County, long-term care facilities have been reporting positive situations.
In a post on Facebook, Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care said, “Last week we made the decision to test all of our residents and team members for COVID-19. We are overjoyed to report that the results came back negative for all — Oliver Woods remains entirely virus free.”
Pleasant view officials, also in a facebook past, said last week the facility has had no new infections since testing all staff and residents in late April. Nearly 30 people initially were infected by the respiratory virus.
Durand Senior Care and Rehab, which had at least 73 cases among staff and residents, announced in a post that 28 residents had recovered from the virus.
Clinton County reports 135 cases and 10 deaths. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, but does not specify the number.
