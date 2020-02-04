CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) has been working on preparedness and response planning against the 2019 Novel coronavirus at a local level, officials said in a press release.
The 2019 Novel coronavirus is a respiratory virus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. SCHD continues to communicate with state and national officials over this virus.
According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), the immediate health risk for Americans remains low. During this time of year, it is important to take preventative action to avoid spreading respiratory illnesses.
CDC recommends the following habits every day:
n Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
n Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
n Stay home from work or school if you are sick.
n Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
n Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
As of Feb. 3 there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, but the CDC has reported 11 confirmed cases nationwide.
For information about the outbreak, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus, michigan.gov/coronavirus, or health.shiawassee.net.
