CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is seeking county residents, at least 18 who are interested in serving on the Community Mental Health Authority Board (Shiawassee Health & Wellness).
Board members receive a meeting fee and mileage reimbursement.
Submit a letter of interest and background information to the county coordinator at 201 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI 48817 or email cwilder@shiawassee.net by 4 p.m. Jan. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.