CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department said late Saturday that a third person — a man in his 60s with underlying health issues — has become the third area resident to die from COVID-19.
The county’s overall confirmed case count rose to 94, up three from Saturday’s total. The number has more than doubled in a week. On April 10, 36 people had confirmed cases.
In addition, the health department also announced Saturday that a resident at The Meadows in Caledonia Township had tested positive. Health department officials said the resident was transferred to Memorial Healthcare for observation.
“All other residents are being isolated in their rooms and not participating in group activities,” officials said Saturday night.
In addition, officials said, employees are being screened with temperature checks and must wear PPE at all times.
Communal spaces are closed at the assisted living facility.
The county’s major hot spot has been at Durand Senior Care and Rehab where nearly 50 people, both residents and staff, have been infected. Several have been hospitalized and one man in his 90s died.
The county’s first fatality was a 33-year-old Owosso man.
Those affected include 58 women and 36 men, who range in age from 15 to 92.
The health department has collected 1,163 specimens, of which 944 have returned negative. Michigan’s overall death total neared 2,400 Sunday, with 2,391 fatalities.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines and several whose location is unknown.
Michigan has 31,424 confirmed cases.
