CORUNNA — Health Department officials Monday said there were no additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, leaving Shiawassee County’s total at eight.
“The cases continue to increase at an alarming rate,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said. “We are not releasing names of those confirmed positive, but I can tell you that it is six males and two females. The individuals are not from any one area of the county, but are spread across the whole county.”
Johnson said the health department has to follow federal health privacy laws and, therefore, won’t release names of those with confirmed cases.
“Health Department nurses are conducting contact tracing for all positive cases, in addition to daily monitoring of other at-risk individuals who are under isolation or quarantine,” Johnson said. “Some (in the public) have asked why not share locations that those who tested positive have visited. The answer to that question is quite simple: With regard to public places, people should assume there is no safe place in the public that has not been exposed to COVID-19.
“It is futile to list individual businesses because all are at risk,” he said. “We are at the point of community exposure and people need to continue to follow the governor’s order to stay home, stay safe.”
Johnson said Memorial Healthcare now has in-house testing that will produce results in 48 hours or less — down from up to 10 days via previous testing methods.
In addition, new testing methods have been announced that can provide results even more quickly. Those tests are being rolled out in the Detroit area this week.
According to the latest statewide numbers, Michigan has 6,498 confirmed cases and 184 people have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.